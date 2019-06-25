44th anniversary of Emergency: PM Modi hails India's democratic ethos, salutes those who resisted Emergency

Image Source : PTI Emergency was declared on this day in 1975.

Paying homage to all "those greats" who resisted the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said democracy had prevailed over authoritarianism. The prime minister's statement came in the wake of the declaration of Emergency on this day in 1975.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency. India’s democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset."

Earlier during the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had slammed the prime minister, by saying that the country is under an Emergency since the past 5 years.

"Today is the anniversary of the #Emergency declared in 1975. For the last five years, the country went through a ‘Super Emergency’. We must learn our lessons from history and fight to safeguard the democratic institutions in the country," Banerjee tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP's working President JP Nadda said in a tweet that the Emergency period was a "black blot"

"In 1975, on this day, democracy was murdered by the Congress party to remain in power. A grateful nation remembers thousands of unsung heroes from Bharatiya Jan Sangh and RSS, who led the anti-Emergency movement from the front" he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to highlight how it was one of the darkest chapters in the history of the country.

"The declaration of Emergency on June 25, 1975 and the incidents that followed, mark as one of the darkest chapters in India’s history. On this day, we the people of India should always remember the importance of upholding the integrity of our institutions and the Constitution," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recalled how newspapers were shut and citizens of the country were deprived of their fundamental rights.

"Lakhs of patriots suffered to restablish democracy in the country. I salute all those soldiers," he tweeted.

What is The Emergency

Emergency was imposed in India from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, agreed upon by the president of India.

Officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution, the Emergency was declared because of some "internal disturbance"

The order bestowed upon the Prime Minister the authority to rule by decree, had allowed elections to be suspended and civil liberties were curbed.

For much of the Emergency, most of Gandhi's political opponents were imprisoned and the press was censored. Several other human rights violations were reported from the time, including a forced mass-sterilization campaign spearheaded by Sanjay Gandhi, the Prime Minister's son.

The Emergency is one of the most controversial periods of independent India's history.

