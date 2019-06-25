3-feet-long monitor lizard found in Emergency Ward of government hospital in Fatehabad

Monitor lizard

In Haryana’s Fatehabad, a 3-feet-long monitor lizard was found in Emergency Ward of a government hospital, on Monday.

The lizard was captured. The reptile will be released into the wild, reported ANI.

The monitor lizards are large lizards. They have long necks, powerful tails and claws and well-developed limbs. The length of monitor lizard ranges from 20 cm in some species to over three metre (10 ft) in the case of the Komodo dragon.

While most monitor lizards are carnivorous, some also eat fruit and vegetation, depending on where they live.