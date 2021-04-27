Indian Railways prepares 64,000 isolation beds for utilisation by states

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI At Nandrubar (Maharashtra), 57 patients are currently utilising the facility, of which 1 patient was shifted. 322 beds are still available.

In the united fight against the Covid, the Ministry of Railways has made nearly 4,000 Covid Care coaches with almost 64,000 beds ready for for use by states. At present 169 coaches have been handed over to various states for Covid care.

New demand for Covid coaches has come from Nagpur District. In this direction, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Divisional Railway Manager, Nagpur and Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Accordingly, the Railways will deploy the Covid care rake with 11 coaches, comprising of Modified sleepers with each coach capacity to accommodate 16 patients. The coaches will be equipped with the necessary medical infrastructure by the State Health Authorities with Railways devising segmentation of space and utility for medical personnel in line with MoU besides taking care of sanitation and catering arrangements.

The Railways is also mobilising isolation coaches at Ajni ICD area, Maharashtra as per the state demand.

Besides these new areas of Maharashtra, the updated position of the utility of these coaches positioned at the nine other major stations in the states of Delhi, UP MP and Maharashtra are as follows -

In Delhi, the Railways has catered to the full demand of State Governments’ demand for 75 Covid Care coaches with a capacity of 1200 beds. 50 coaches are positioned at Shakurbasti and 25 Coaches at Anand Vihar stations.

In UP, though coaches have not yet been requisitioned by state government, 10 coaches each are placed at Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad totalling to a capacity of 800 beds (50 coaches).