Delhi to get 44 oxygen plants including 21 ready-to-use from France: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that 21 ready-to-use Oxygen plants will be imported from France to cope with the demand for medical oxygen as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc. In total, he said that 44 oxygen plants will be set up in the national capital. While 21 will be imported from France, the city government will set up 15. The remaining eight plants will be set up by the Centre.

"We are importing 21 ready-to-use Oxygen plants from France. They can be brought to use immediately. These will be installed at different hospitals and this will help us in resolving Oxygen crisis in those hospitals," Kejriwal said while addressing the media here.

The CM added that Delhi government will also import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok to transport liquid medical oxygen at different city hospitals.

"Tankers will start arriving from tomorrow. We have requested Centre to allow use of Air Force planes for this," he said, adding that this will help addressing the issue of transportation.

Kejriwal said that he had written to many industrialists of the country in last 4-5 days and also to Chief Ministers for help.

"We are receiving tremendous support, we have received offers from many people. Many of them are helping. I thank everyone who is helping Delhi government," he said.

Earlier today, Kejriwal said that 1,200 proper ICU beds will be made available to Delhiites by May 10. He informed that almost all ICU beds in the national capital are occupied. While 500 ICU beds each are coming up at the ground near GTB hospital and the main Ramlila Ground, 200 ICU beds at Radha Soami complex.

Covid-19 cases have been rising in Delhi and across the country at an alarming rate. The national capital reported its highest single-day Covid fatalities on Monday with 380 deaths. Over 20,000 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

