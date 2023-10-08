​Mizoram: Commercial vehicles not to ply on NH-306 from Monday in protest against bad road condition

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Commercial vehicles including those carrying essential commodities will not ply on NH-306 from Monday (October 9) as mark of protest against bad road condition, a leader said on Sunday.

The highway links Mizoram with Assam's Silchar.

The joint action committee of various associations which comprises Mizoram Truck Owners' Association (MTOA), Mizoram Truck Drivers' Association (MTDA), Mizoram Tipper Owners' Association & Drivers Association (MTA), Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers' Association and Kolasib District Driver Welfare Association has decided to stay off the highway from 7am on Monday in protest against bad road conditions, MTOA president B Lalzarzova said.

According to the MTOA president, no commercial vehicles carrying essential commodities and passengers will run between Vairengte and Sairang.

“Vehicles carrying essential commodities between Mizoram and Manipur will also stay off the road,” he added.

Pothole-riddled highway

He said that NH-306 is riddled with potholes and has become dangerous for vehicles.

He said that they decided to launch the protest after they got no response from the state government despite their repeated appeals.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Zoramthanga held a meeting with state PWD officials and leaders of the joint action committee and agreed to take immediate steps to repair the road, an official statement said.

The meeting decided to stop movement of heavy vehicles on the road to ensure uninterrupted repairs, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)