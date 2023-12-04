Monday, December 04, 2023
     
Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Constituency-wise full list of winners and leading candidates

Mizoram Assembly Election Winner List 2023: Mizo National Front (MNF) leader and Chief Minister Zoramthanga is trailing in his constituency while Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduohma is leading in Serchhip,

Varun Sharma Written By: Varun Sharma @Poldip Aizawl Updated on: December 04, 2023 13:18 IST
Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduohma and Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Zoramthanga.

Mizoram Election 2023 Winners: The counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Mizoram is taking place today (December 4). The Lalduohma-led Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is leading in 26 constituencies while the rival Mizo National Front (MNF) is maintaining a lead in 11 seats. The counting in four other states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh took place on December 3. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday deferred the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly to December 4 (Monday). The Assembly Elections in these five states were held between November 7 and November 30. Mizoram has 40 seats in the Assembly. 

In the state, 39 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). In Mizoram, there are 4,973 service voters and 8,51,895 general voters. Thus, 8,56,868 electors in total according to electoral rolls.

The principal political parties in Mizoram are the Mizo National Front (MNF), Indian National Congress (INC), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and National People's Party (NPP). Since 2018, Zoramthanga has served as the Chief Minister of Mizoram. The MNF formed the government in 2018 after winning 26 seats in the Mizoram Assembly Elections. Eight, five, and one seats were won by the ZPM, the Congress, and the BJP. 

The main candidates in the fray for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly Election are Chief Minister Zoramthanga (MNF) from Aizawl East-I, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia (MNF) from Tuichang, state Congress chief Lalsawta from Aizawl West-III, Lalduhoma (ZPM) from Serchhip, state Cabinet Minister C Lalrinsanga (MNF) from Lunglei West, Robert Romawia Royte (MNF) from Hachhek, Vanlalsailova (BJP) from Dampa, Zodintluanga Ralte (Congress) from Thorang, Cabinet Minister R Lalthangliana (MNF) from South Tuipui, Nihar Kanti Chakma (Congress) from West Tuipui, Lalrinliana Sailo (BJP) from Mamit and H Biakzaua (MNF) from Lawngtlai East.

Here is the complete list of constituency-wise winners, leading candidates of Mizoram:

Mizoram Assembly Election Winners 2023
Constituency No. Constituency Name District Winning/Leading Candidate Winning/Leading Party Margin
1. Hachhek Mamit Robert Romawia Royte Mizo National Front (MNF) 455
2. Dampa Mamit Lalrintluanga Sailo Mizo National Front (MNF) 310
3. Mamit Mamit H Lalzirliana Mizo National Front (MNF) 1,733
4. Turial Kolasib K Laldawngliana Mizo National Front (MNF) 13
5. Kolasib Kolasib Lalfamkima Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 1,169
6. Serlui Kolasib Lalrinsanga Ralte Mizo National Front (MNF) 906
7. Tuivawl Aizawl Lalchhandama Ralte Mizo National Front (MNF) 2,019
8. Chalfilh Aizawl Lalbiakzama Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 1,833
9. Tawi Aizawl Professor Lainilawma Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 1,552
10. Aizawl North-I Aizawl Vanialhlana Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 5,485
11. Aizawl North-II Aizawl Dr Vanlalthlana Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 6,507
12. Aizawl North-III Aizawl K Sapdanga Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 1,870
13. Aizawl East-I Aizawl Lalthansanga Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 2,101
14. Aizawl East-II Aizawl B Lalchhanzova Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 2,756
15. Aizawl West-I Aizawl TBC Lalvenchhunga Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 4,667
16. Aizawl West-II Aizawl Lainghinglova Hmar Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 4,819
17. Aizawl West-III Aizawl VL Zaithanzama Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 4,582
18. Aizawl South-I Aizawl C Lalsawivunga Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 3,625
19. Aizawl South-II Aizawl Lalchhuanthanga Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 1,326
20. Aizawl South-III Aizawl Baryl Vanneihsangi Tlau Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 1,414
21. Lengteng Champhai F Rodingliana Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 47
22. Tuichang Champhai W Chhuanawma Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 909
23. Champhai North Champhai H Ginzalala Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 710
24. Champhai South Champhai Lt Col Clement Lalhmingthanga Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 329
25. East Tuipui Champhai Ramthanmawia Mizo National Front (MNF) 160
26. Serchhip Serchhip Lalduhoma Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 2,982
27. Tuikum Serchhip PC Vanlalruata Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 2,161
28. Hrangturzo Serchhip Lalmuanpula Punte Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 1,255
29. South Tuipui Lunglei Jeje Lalpekhlua Fanal Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 135
30. Lunglei North Lunglei V Malsawmtluanga Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 1,975
31. Lunglei East Lunglei Lalrinpull Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 1,646
32. Lunglei West Lunglei T Lalhlimpuia Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 1,282
33. Lunglei South Lunglei Lalramliana Papuia Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 1,226
34. Thorang Lunglei R Rohmingliana Mizo National Front (MNF) 62
35. West Tuipui Lunglei Prova Chakma Mizo National Front (MNF) 711
36. Tuichawng Lawngtlai Rasik Mohan Chakma Mizo National Front (MNF) 651
37. Lawngtlai West Lawngtlai C Ngunlianchunga Indian National Congress ( INC) 245
38. Lawngtlai East Lawngtlai Dr Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 2,101
39. Saiha Saiha K Beichhua Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 616
40. Palak Saiha K Hrahmo Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 1,241

Read all Assembly Election Results 2023 Live on indiatvnews.com

