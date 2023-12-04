Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Constituency-wise full list of winners and leading candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduohma and Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Zoramthanga.

Mizoram Election 2023 Winners: The counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Mizoram is taking place today (December 4). The Lalduohma-led Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is leading in 26 constituencies while the rival Mizo National Front (MNF) is maintaining a lead in 11 seats. The counting in four other states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh took place on December 3. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday deferred the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly to December 4 (Monday). The Assembly Elections in these five states were held between November 7 and November 30. Mizoram has 40 seats in the Assembly.

In the state, 39 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). In Mizoram, there are 4,973 service voters and 8,51,895 general voters. Thus, 8,56,868 electors in total according to electoral rolls.

The principal political parties in Mizoram are the Mizo National Front (MNF), Indian National Congress (INC), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and National People's Party (NPP). Since 2018, Zoramthanga has served as the Chief Minister of Mizoram. The MNF formed the government in 2018 after winning 26 seats in the Mizoram Assembly Elections. Eight, five, and one seats were won by the ZPM, the Congress, and the BJP.

The main candidates in the fray for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly Election are Chief Minister Zoramthanga (MNF) from Aizawl East-I, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia (MNF) from Tuichang, state Congress chief Lalsawta from Aizawl West-III, Lalduhoma (ZPM) from Serchhip, state Cabinet Minister C Lalrinsanga (MNF) from Lunglei West, Robert Romawia Royte (MNF) from Hachhek, Vanlalsailova (BJP) from Dampa, Zodintluanga Ralte (Congress) from Thorang, Cabinet Minister R Lalthangliana (MNF) from South Tuipui, Nihar Kanti Chakma (Congress) from West Tuipui, Lalrinliana Sailo (BJP) from Mamit and H Biakzaua (MNF) from Lawngtlai East.

Here is the complete list of constituency-wise winners, leading candidates of Mizoram: