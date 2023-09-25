Assam Rifles seizes heroin worth Rs 4.82 crore in Champhai district, arrests smugglers

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Assam Rifles & Narcotics department, Champhai apprehended four people and recovered Heroin.

Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department have jointly conducted three separate operations in Champhai district, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of heroin worth Rs 4.82 crore, according to an official statement. The operations, which took place on September 23-24, 2023, resulted in the recovery of 689.52 grams of heroin in the general areas of Chhungte and Zote.

"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered Heroin (weighing - 689.52 grams) worth Rs 4.82 crore in general area Chhungte and Zote, Champhai district on September 23-24, 2023 in three separate operations," read a statement from Assam Rifles.

The combined efforts of Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department were based on specific information about smuggling activities. Following the successful operations, the apprehended individuals and the entire consignment of heroin, valued at Rs 4,82,66,400, have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department Champhai for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items remains a significant concern for the state of Mizoram and India as a whole. Assam Rifles, known as the 'Sentinels of Northeast,' continue their relentless efforts to combat illegal smuggling and apprehend the key figures involved in such activities in Mizoram.

In a previous operation last week, Assam Rifles seized a substantial quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 1.65 crore and arrested an individual in Champhai district, reinforcing their commitment to combating drug-related smuggling activities in the region.

