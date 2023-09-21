Follow us on Image Source : GOVERNMENT OF MIZORAM Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas chairs meeting to ensure smooth MLA elections in Siaha

Madhup Vyas, IAS, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), held a meeting in the DC’s Mini Conference Room to discuss the upcoming MLA elections and address various related issues. The meeting was chaired by Lalhmunsanga Hnamte, Deputy Commissioner, Siaha.

During the meeting, Madhup Vyas emphasized the significance of the upcoming MLA elections in Siaha and stressed the need for a smooth electoral process. He encouraged all stakeholders to work together to ensure that the elections are conducted efficiently and without any issues. He also urged the officials to address any concerns or challenges that may arise during the election process.

Madhup Vyas highlighted the importance of voter awareness and education and emphasised the need to ensure that voters have access to all the necessary information and facilities. He also mentioned the role of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in overseeing the electoral process and urged the officials to adhere to the guidelines and regulations set by the ECI.

The Chief Electoral Officer also discussed the preparations for the elections, including the arrangements for polling stations and the security measures to be put in place. He stressed the importance of maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring that it is free and fair.

In conclusion, Madhup Vyas expressed confidence in the officials and their ability to conduct the elections successfully. He encouraged them to work diligently and uphold the principles of democracy throughout the electoral process. The meeting was attended by various Election Commission officials and district election officials from Siaha.