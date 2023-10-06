Mizoram: Assam Rifles arrests Myanmar national, recovers heroin worth Rs 1.04 crore in Champhai

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A woman from Myanmar was arrested and heroin recovered in Champhai

In yet another success in its fight against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles arrested a woman from Myanmar and heroin worth Rs 1.04 crore was also recovered at Champhai in Mizoram. "Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 149 gms of heroin worth Rs 1.04 Cr in general area Mualkawi, Champhai on October 4 and arrested a Myanmar woman," said a press release.

Based on precise intelligence, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles in Champhai and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai. The entire consignment of Heroin worth Rs 1,04,30,000 and the accused has been handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram.

Assam Rifles seizes foreign-origin liquor

Earlier on September 15, Assam Rifles had recovered 30 boxes of foreign-origin liquor worth Rs 1,08,000 in the general area of Zote. "The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles, based on specific information. The entire consignment of 30 cases of foreign-origin beer is worth Rupees One Lakh Eight Thousand only and has been handed over to the customs preventive force, Champhai for further legal proceedings." read a release.

(With ANI inputs)

