Mizoram: Air Marshal SP Dharkar calls on CM Zoramthanga, discusses need for new airport

Air Marshal SP Dharkar, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Eastern Air Command, called on Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday to discuss the construction of a heliport in Mizoram. The heliport is being proposed to be built in the Champhai district of Mizoram.

During the meeting, Air Marshal Dharkar briefed the Chief Minister about the importance of the heliport and how it would benefit the people of Mizoram. He said that the heliport would be used for both civilian and military purposes. It would help to improve connectivity in the remote areas of Mizoram and also provide a much-needed air ambulance service.

The Chief Minister welcomed the proposal and assured the Air Marshal of his full cooperation in the construction of the heliport. He said that the heliport would be a major boost for the development of Mizoram.

The construction of the heliport is expected to begin soon. It is a joint project of the Indian Air Force and the Mizoram government. The heliport is expected to be completed in two years.

Here are some of the benefits that the heliport is expected to bring to Mizoram:

Improved connectivity: The heliport will help to improve connectivity in the remote areas of Mizoram. This will make it easier for people to travel to and from these areas.

Air ambulance service: The heliport will provide a much-needed air ambulance service. This will help to save lives in case of emergencies.

Disaster relief: The heliport can be used to airdrop relief supplies in case of natural disasters.

Tourism: The heliport will boost tourism in Mizoram. This will create jobs and boost the economy of the state.

The construction of the heliport is a welcome development for Mizoram. It will bring many benefits to the people of the state.

