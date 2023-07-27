Meth tablets worth Rs 54.79 crore seized in Mizoram; 2 smugglers from Assam, Tripura arrested

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@OFFICIAL_DGAR Meth tablets worth Rs 54.79 crore seized in Mizoram

Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6 crore were seized In two separate operations in Mizoram near Myanmaar border on Wednesday, officials said.

A joint operation of the Assam Rifles and Excise Department carried out a search operation in the Mualkawi area from where they seized 94,940 tablets while 87,720 tablets were recovered from Khuangleng area.

Two persons, identified as Rostum Ali Laskar (32) of Hailakandi in Assam and Jantu Das (45) of Tripura's Bamutia, were arrested, they said. The value of the seized drugs was estimated to be Rs 28.48 crore, they added.

In another operation, the joint team seized 87,720 meth tablets worth Rs 26.31 crore from the Khuangleng area, officials said.

The entire consignment, worth Rs 54.79 crore, and the two accused were handed to the Excise Department by the Assam Rifles for further action.

Heroin worth crores was caught earlier

Earlier, the Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram had seized heroin worth more than Rs 7 crore in raids at 2 different places and arrested 8 people.

Acting on a specific information, officials of the state Excise and Narcotics Department intercepted a vehicle at Selesih village near Aizawl on Saturday and seized 2.6 kg of heroin.

He said that 7 people, including 5 people from Assam, were arrested for possession of heroin worth about Rs 7.3 crore. In another operation, 56 grams of heroin worth about Rs 16 lakh was seized from the possession of a woman smuggler.

