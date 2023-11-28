Woman undergoing Agniveer training at INS Hamla dies by suicide, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Woman undergoing Agniveer training at INS Hamla dies by suicide

A 20-year-old woman, who was under training in the Navy for Agniveer, allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself. As per an official, the woman was under training at INS Hamla at the time of the incident. Malvani Police has registered an ADR and is carrying out further operations, Mumbai Police said.

According to sources, the deceased Aparna Nair's love affair did not go well and hence she took the extreme step and died by hanging herself. After getting information about this incident, Navy doctors were called who examined the girl and declared her dead. Malwani Police is investigating this matter.

