Vice-Admiral Sanjay Singh assumes Command of Western Naval Command in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : X/@DEFPROMUMBAI Vice-Admiral Sanjay J Singh officially assumes the position of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C).

Vice-Admiral Sanjay J Singh officially assumed the position of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Western Naval Command (WNC) on Wednesday. The handover ceremony took place at INS Shikra, Mumbai, where Vice-Admiral Singh took charge from Vice-Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. Vice-Admiral Tripathi, the outgoing chief, has been appointed as the Vice Chief of Naval Staff and will be based at Naval headquarters in New Delhi.

Before he was appointed FOC-in-C of the WNC, Vice-Admiral Singh served as the Vice Chief of Naval Staff at Naval headquarters. He has a distinguished career spanning 37 years, having graduated from the National Defence Academy in Pune and commissioned into the Executive Branch of the Navy in 1986.

Throughout his career, Vice-Admiral Singh has served on various classes of Navy ships and held key command, training, and staff roles. His notable appointments include Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Communications, Space and Network-Centric Operations), Flag Officer Sea Training, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, Commandant Naval War College, and Controller Personnel Services and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations).

Vice-Admiral Singh played a significant role in drafting important documents for the Indian Navy, including the Maritime Doctrine of 2009, Strategic Guidance to Transformation in 2015, and the Indian Maritime Security Strategy in 2015.

Specializing in navigation and direction in 1992, Vice Admiral Singh attended the Advanced Command and Staff Course in the UK in 2000. Additionally, he completed the Naval Higher Command Course in 2009 at the Naval War College in Mumbai and the National Security Strategy Course in 2012 at the National Defence College in Delhi.

Also read | Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi takes over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command