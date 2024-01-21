Maharashtra: 75-year-old among two dead in TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV A 46-year-old man was among two dead in TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024

Two people lost their lives while participating in the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024 on Sunday. A 75-year-old man died of a heart attack while the cause of death for the other person is yet to be known.

75-year-old Rajendra Chandmal Bora collapsed near Marine Drive in Mumbai and lost consciousness. He was taken to the Bombay Hospital in Marine Lines where he was declared dead. The doctor confirmed that it was a natural death. An investigation has been launched by the Azad Maidan Police Station registered a case under Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

Meanwhile, another person died after participating in the marathon. Suvradeep Banerjee, 46, collapsed near the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli. Following his collapse he was rushed to the Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central region of the city where he breathed his last.

According to police sources, he had participated in the full marathon. The cause of his death is yet to be known.

West Bengal Shyamali Singh overcame all odds to win a bronze medal at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, having undergone a brain tumour operation couple of years ago.

It was at the same event four years ago when Shyamali complained of vomiting around the halfway mark of the 42 kilometre stretch, something that she and her husband Santosh Singh noticed to be developing into some sort of a pattern.

