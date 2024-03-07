'If one person takes different stand, it does not signify split in family': Supriya Sule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday said that her family is united and there is no split. She said that just because one member of the family has taken a different stand does not necessarily indicate a split within the family.

Sule, however, refrained from explicitly mentioning Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who parted ways from his uncle and Sule's father, Sharad Pawar, last year to align with the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

'Our family is united'

Sule further said that her family consists of 125 individuals, and if someone from her family has a different ideology, it does not suggest any split in the family, especially when only a select few people in her family are in politics. "I have a family of 125 people...If a person from this big family has a different ideology, it doesn't mean that there is a split in the family. That is the stand of one person. Our family is one. Only three to four people from my family are in politics; the other members of my family have nothing to do with politics," the national working president of the NCP (SCP) said.

"Our family is united and it will remain united forever," she said.

Emphasizing the importance of privacy for everyone in her family, Supriya Sule pointed out that even her mother, Pratibha Pawar, refrains from public appearances despite being married to someone as "high profile" as Sharad Pawar.

"Everyone in my family has the right to privacy. My mother stayed so long with a very high profile person like Sharad Pawar. But she has never come in public, as she doesn't like it...She has her own identity. She has her right to privacy. Like her, everyone in my family has the right to privacy. Many from my family fared well in thier profession...if a person says something different, it does not mean that there is a split in the family. My family is one," Sule explained.

Sule on Amit Shah's statement

Responding to Union Minister Amit Shah's assertion that Sharad Pawar aimed to appoint her as chief minister, Sule expressed gratitude to Shah for supposedly "clearing the NCP of corruption."

"Whenever he used to come to Maharashtra, he used to refer to NCP as 'naturally corrupt party', but now no big leaders from BJP talks about corruption. Whatever allegations he had made, no one talks about it, and that is why, I am very thankful to BJP and Shah," she added.

"There is dynasty politics in his own party," the Baramati MP claimed.

