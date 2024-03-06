Lok Sabha elections: MVA's crucial meeting today, deadlock persists on 10 seats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sharad Pawar

Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) is expected to hold a crucial meeting on Wednesday to finalise the seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting is expected to be attended by four senior leaders including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Balasaheb Thorat and Prakash Ambedkar.

The Uddhav-Balasaheb Thackeray faction Shiv Sena (UBT) is demanding 22 seats - South Mumbai, North Mumbai, North East Mumbai, South Central Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Raigarh, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Palghar, Ramtek, Yavatmal-Washim, Maval, Hingoli, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, Kolhapur, Buldhana, Hatkangalle, Shirdi, Jalgaon, Nashik.

The Congress has demanded 21 seats - North Central Mumbai, North West Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Gadchiroli, Bhandara-Gondia, Sangli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Ramtek, Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Latur, Jalna, Dhule, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Solapur, Pune.

Sharad Pawar-led NCP wants 10 seats — aramati, Shirur, Satara, Madha, Jalgaon, Raver, Dindori, Beed, Bhiwandi, Ahmednagar.

During Tuesday's meeting, Uddhav Thackeray shared his list of 22 seats with Sharad Pawar and Congress with 21 seats. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP will also come to today's meeting with a list of 10 seats.

Seats in dispute

The seats which are being proved to be a deadlock in the decisions are Jalna, Shirdi, Ramtek, Hingoli, Yavatmal-Washim, Buldhana, Bhiwandi.