Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP finalises seat-sharing in Maharashtra with allies, sources say

Lok Sabha elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings on Tuesday with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, and other leaders to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. As per the sources, consensus was reached on most of the seats during the half-hour-long meeting.

BJP likely to content on more than 32 seats

Sources said that the seat-sharing formula among the NDA allies in Maharashtra has been finalized in a meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP is expected to contest elections on more than 32 seats, while the seat distribution among the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar's camp and Shiv Sena Ekhnath Shinde faction will be based on their winnability, said sources.

According to sources, Amit Shah emphasized that making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again and securing more than 45 seats in Maharashtra are top priorities for the BJP-led NDA alliance.

Target to win 45+ seats

The BJP-led NDA alliance has set a target of winning more than 45 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the upcoming elections. Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned in a public rally, "The people of Maharashtra gave the Bharatiya Janata Party (and its ally Shiv Sena) more than 41 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019. I want more than 45 Lok Sabha seats this time."

The NDA alliance includes parties like BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and NCP led by Ajit Pawar.

Challenge to I.N.D.I. alliance

While addressing a rally in Sambhajinagar, Home Minister Shah challenged the I.N.D.I. alliance to come forward and compare their 10 years in power with the BJP's 10 years. He said, "They had their 10 years and we had our 10 years, let's do the accounting. If they want, they can compare their 40 years with our 10 years, and our 10 years will outweigh theirs."

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader of BJP, a group of patriots and who has tried to bring radical changes in India in 10 years, his aim is to make India the world leader by 2047.

