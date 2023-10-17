Runway of Mumbai airport to remain shut for six hours today, no flight operations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Two runways of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain temporarily closed on Tuesday. No flight operations will take place for six hours. Post-monsoon maintenance work will be carried out on both the runways of the airport, due to which no flights will operate from 11 am to 5 pm on October 17.

Flight operations will remain closed till evening

“As a part of CSMIA's comprehensive post-monsoon runaway maintenance plan, both runways - RWY 09/27, and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on October 17. This scheduled temporary closure is a part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has also been duly issued in this regard six months in advance,” CSMIA spokesperson said.

"This yearly practice of runway maintenance post-monsoon is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts, ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing a passenger-first approach at the core of our operations," it added.

It further informed that to ensure the completion of the maintenance work, CSMIA has effectively scheduled flights in cooperation with all the key stakeholders. "CSMIA looks forward to the cooperation and support from the passengers," CSMIA said in a statement.