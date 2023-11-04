Raigad factory fire: Eight bodies recovered, three still missing, search operations continue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation after a fire broke out following an explosion at a pharmaceutical company, in Maharashtras Raigad district.

Eight dead bodies were recovered as search operations entered the second day on Saturday after a fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Raigad district a day ago, an official said. Three persons are still missing.

The blaze at Blue Jet Healthcare in MIDC Mahad in Raigad district, some 170 kilometres from here, started at 11am on Friday, the National Disaster Response Force official added.

"While four bodies were found till 7am, another four were recovered till 5pm. These are part of the 11 persons who had gone missing following the fire. Search operations with personnel from local agencies as well as NDRF for the remaining three continue," he said.

As per initial probe, the fire may have started due to a short circuit, leading to barrels filled with chemicals at the site exploding, which further intensified the blaze, the official said.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Seven injured, 11 missing in fire at pharma factory in Raigad

ALSO READ | Pune ISIS module case: NIA arrests eighth suspect Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam