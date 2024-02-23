Theft at Navi Mumbai temple: Rs. 20,000 stolen from donation box

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE Maharashtra: Theft at Navi Mumbai Temple.

Authorities in Navi Mumbai are investigating a reported theft at Dutt Mandir in the Airoli area, where thieves allegedly absconded with Rs. 20,000 from the temple's donation box. The incident, which occurred overnight between February 21 and February 22, prompted the temple trustee to file a complaint with the Rabale police, leading to a formal case registration on Thursday.

Temple targeted

In what appears to be a targeted theft, miscreants broke into Dutt Mandir and made off with Rs. 20,000 from the donation box, triggering concerns among the temple authorities and the local community.

Police probe underway

The Rabale police have launched an investigation into the theft, scrutinising CCTV footage from the temple premises to identify the perpetrators responsible for the crime. Station house officers are leading efforts to apprehend the suspects and recover the stolen funds.

Community response

The incident has prompted a heightened sense of vigilance within the community, with residents expressing dismay over the theft targeting a place of worship known for its spiritual significance and charitable activities.

Seeking justice

As the investigation progresses, there are growing calls for swift action to apprehend the culprits and ensure the safety and security of religious institutions across Navi Mumbai. Authorities remain committed to addressing the incident and restoring trust within the community.