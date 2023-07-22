Saturday, July 22, 2023
     
Nagpur: Businessman duped of Rs 58 crore in online games scam

The police during the raids recovered more than Rs 10 crore cash and 4 kg gold biscuits.

Yogendra Tiwari Nagpur Updated on: July 22, 2023 17:40 IST
In the last few years, the trend of playing online games has increased and cases of cheating have also come to the fore. A similar case has also come to the fore in Nagpur, Maharashtra where a businessman from Nagpur has been cheated of more than Rs 58 crore between November 2021 to 2023.

In the aforesaid case, Nagpur Police conducted raids in Gondia on the complaint of the victim and recovered more than Rs 10 crore cash and 4 kg gold biscuits. The police have taken a few accused into custody, while the main accused of the whole case, Anant Navratan Jain, is currently absconding. businessman.

In another incident of online fraud, a Nagpur resident lost Rs 9.66 lakh where unidentified person who posed as a bank staffer took out money, a police official said on Friday. On July 19, Hudkeshwar resident Satish Dixit (56) received a call from a man who said he was a staffer of a private bank and was working to protect account holders from cyber fraud, the official informed.

