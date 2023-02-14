Tuesday, February 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Mumbai: Two people killed after hit by falling stones from skyscraper in Worli

Mumbai: Two people killed after hit by falling stones from skyscraper in Worli

The incident occurred around 9:40 pm on Tuesday when stones started falling from the 42nd floor of an under-construction building - Four Residency - at Gandhi Nagar.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2023 23:40 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Mumbai: At least two people were killed after being hit by falling stones from a skyscrapper in Mumbai's Worli on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 9:40 pm on Tuesday when stones started falling from the 42nd floor of an under-construction building - Four Residency - at Gandhi Nagar.

Speaking on the matter, BMC Disaster Control said that two persons who were standing below the under-construction building were hit by the falling stones. They were rushed to the Nair Hospital where they were declared dead on admission.

ALSO READ Delhi: Girl jumps from Signature bridge after argument with father, rescued

ALSO READ | Assam: Three killed, seven injured in clash between two families in Barpeta

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Top News

Related Mumbai News

Latest News