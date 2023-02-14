Mumbai: Two people killed after hit by falling stones from skyscraper in Worli

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Mumbai: At least two people were killed after being hit by falling stones from a skyscrapper in Mumbai's Worli on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 9:40 pm on Tuesday when stones started falling from the 42nd floor of an under-construction building - Four Residency - at Gandhi Nagar.

Speaking on the matter, BMC Disaster Control said that two persons who were standing below the under-construction building were hit by the falling stones. They were rushed to the Nair Hospital where they were declared dead on admission.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Girl jumps from Signature bridge after argument with father, rescued

ALSO READ | Assam: Three killed, seven injured in clash between two families in Barpeta