Mumbai-Goa highway accident: 9 killed after fierce collision between truck-car

Thursday, January 19, 2023
     
Live tv
The accident took place around 5 am today. Only a 4-year-old girl survived has in the incident and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

Reported By : Rajiv Singh Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Updated on: January 19, 2023 8:05 IST
Mumbai: At least nine people were killed in a truck-car collision on the Mumbai-Goa highway on Thursday. According to reports, the deceased were all relatives who were returning from Mumbai after paying a condolence visit to another relative's death.

The deceased were going to Ratnagiri via Mumbai-Goa highway

(More to follow...)

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra and Mumbai Section

