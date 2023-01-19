Mumbai-Goa highway accident: 9 killed after fierce collision between truck-car

Mumbai: At least nine people were killed in a truck-car collision on the Mumbai-Goa highway on Thursday. According to reports, the deceased were all relatives who were returning from Mumbai after paying a condolence visit to another relative's death.
The accident took place around 5 am today. Only a 4-year-old girl survived has in the incident and is being treated at a nearby hospital.
The deceased were going to Ratnagiri via Mumbai-Goa highway
(More to follow...)
