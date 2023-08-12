Mumbai: Man with diamonds worth Rs 1.49 crore held at airport

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A packet of lab-grown diamonds seized from a man in Mumbai

Mumbai Air Customs have arrested one Indian national going to Dubai and held onto 1559.6 natural and lab-grown diamonds worth ₹ 1.49 crore, officials said. As indicated by the authorities, the accused was arrested on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody.

"The seized diamonds were cleverly hidden inside a tea packet," added the customs officials. Further examination concerning the matter is in progress.

Earlier, Cochin Customs officials recovered gold, worth around ₹ 85 lakh, from the back latrine of an Indigo Airlines plane.

The gold was in a glue structure tracked down in two unclaimed packs, said authorities.

The authorities said the gold weighed around 1,709 grams.

"Based on the data we got from Indigo Aircraft's staff, two unclaimed parcels containing gold in glue structure were recovered from the back latrine of flight 6E 1404 from AUH," said Cochin Customs. Further examination is on the way pursuant to the recovery, the authorities added.

More details are awaited..