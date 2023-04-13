Mumbai: Locals celebrate 1st birthday of potholes, here is why | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The local people threw a birthday party to draw the attention of the administration.

Mumbai: The world is a strange place and people are very creative. One such unique birthday celebration came to the limelight. By reading the headline you might be thinking how the birthday of potholes can be celebrated. But it’s true and you will also feel like joining the party after knowing the reason behind it and will appreciate the local people. Fed up with the hundreds of potholes on the roads in Mumbai's Kandivali area, the local people chose the path of "Gandhigiri" and threw a birthday party to draw the attention of the administration.

In front of Kandivali Thakur Village, the local residents celebrated the first "birthday" of potholes by cutting a cake, playing drums, and feeding cake to the pit. In the video it can be seen that people are cutting the cake of "Khadda Bhai" and feeding the cake to the pit. They are also seen with placards in protest against the administration. The localities also distributed pain relief ointments like “zandu balm and moov” as gifts to the commuters passing by.

Image Source : INDIA TVMumbai: Locals celebrate 1st birthday of potholes, here is why | Watch

Locals have been complaining about it for the last one year but no steps have been taken to fix the potholes nor repair work has been started. After complaining for a year about the pothole, local people implemented this innovative way so that the authorities can work. Today, the local people took out a procession with drums and celebrated the birthday of "Khadda Bhai" by cutting the cake.

As per the reports, there are only potholes on the roads in Mumbai's Kandivali area due to which people are facing a lot of problems. The birthday celebration was a unique way of protest against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

