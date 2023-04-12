Mumbai: Four held for selling fake marksheet of class 10th, 12th in Chembur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 6 busted a gang selling fake class 10th and 12th marksheets

Today, Mumbai Crime Branch busted a gang selling fake class 10th and 12th marksheets in Chembur area. The police arrested four suspects for allegedly producing and selling fake board mark sheets.

The accused have been identified as Salman Khan, Mohammad Nadim Sheikh, Mohmmad Murtarja, and Dani Khan.

The marksheet for classes 10th and 12th was being sold for Rs 4,000.

The court remanded them in police custody till April 18, confirmed Mumbai Police.

In a tweet published by the news agency ANI, "Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 6 busted a gang selling fake class 10th and 12th marksheets in Chembur area and arrested 4 people. The marksheet was being sold for Rs 4,000. The arrested accused have been identified as Salman Khan, Mohammad Nadim Shaikh, Mohammad Murtuja, Dani Khan. Police produced the accused in the court & the court sent them to police custody till 18th April."

