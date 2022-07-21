IAS officer's class 10 marksheet goes viral, netizens can't believe his total scores

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/LISTENSHAHID Class 10th marksheet of IAS officer

IAS officer's class 10th marksheet goes viral after students asked him to share his result on social media. IAS Shahid Choudhary, who did his class 10th from Jammu and Kashmir State Board in 1997, qualified the exam with first division. He shared the document on social media saying that he had to do it because of 'students' demands'. He also said that the document has been classified since 1997.

"On students’ demand, here’s my Class-X Mark-sheet which has remained “classified” since 1997! 339/500" Shahid had English, Mathematics, Hindi/Urdu, Science, and Social Studies as his subjects and he scored 339/500. His marks have instilled hope and enthusiasm in students who want to pursue civil services.

Looking at his marks in maths and social studies, a user said that it seems Shahid found the subjects difficult. "Sir, Baqi sab thek hae. Per lagta hae Math aur social studies mein haath tang that," the user wrote. In response, the IANS officer said, "Maths main dost kaafi madadgaar sabit hue! Social studies ka badla Phir UPSC main sociology choose kar k pura kiya."

A user also wanted to know how much the topper from Shahid's batch scored in order compare the marks. "Sir what was the toppers score at that time ... in these days some students get 100% . If u can share the toppers score so i can compare my 10th score with the current topper score.... just like inflation count."

Another one said he's inspired by the growth. "Great and impressive. All I have to say here is that Marks doesn't matter at all simply." "Numbers does not http://matter.You displayed it.Dekh ke bahut khush hua," said a third one.

A Twitterati shared that he had more marks than him but is proud of what Shahid has achieved. "Ahh, we are from same batch, same board, same marksheet. Though I had some more marks , which are totally irrelevant today while as you are doing inspirational work. More power to you," the tweet reads. Take a look at more reactions here:

Well, Shahid's marks clearly state that marks don't matter when it comes to measuring a person's ability to excel in their careers.

