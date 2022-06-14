35 in English, 36 in Maths, 38 in science: Class 10 marksheet of IAS officer goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @AWANISHSHARAN 35 in English, 36 in Maths: Class 10 marksheet of IAS officer goes viral

Several educational boards have declared their Class 10 results in the last few days. Stress levels are high as students and parents wait for the results. In an attempt to relieve the stress of the students, an IAS officer shared the Class 10th board results of a fellow IAS officer on social media.

According to the mark sheet, Tushar Sumera, the district magistrate of Bharuch, Gujarat could manage to score 35 marks out of 100 in English, 36 in Mathematics and 38 marks in Science.

Sharing Sumera's scorecard on social media, IAS officer Awanish Sharan wrote, "Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera, while sharing his class 10th mark sheet, wrote that he got only passing marks in class 10th. Out of 100, he got 35 marks in English, 36 in maths and 38 in science. Not only in the whole village but in that school it was said that they cannot do anything."

People believed Sumera could not achieve anything in life. Even his teachers said he will not be to do anything worthwhile in life. But he proved everyone wrong after many years by clearing the UPSC exams.

Sumera thanks Sharan

Sumera thanked his friend Sharan after he came across the tweet on social media.

Tushar Sumera had graduated in the Arts stream and even worked as a school teacher before clearing the much-coveted UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) in 2012. He is a 2012 batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre. He was appointed as the Bharuch collector last year.

ALSO READ | UP: 7 government doctors in 'VIP care' for DM's sick cow; officer calls it ‘conspiracy’

ASLO READ | Bureaucrat who used to walk dog at Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh, wife to Arunachal

Latest India News