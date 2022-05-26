Bureaucrat who used to walk dog at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium transferred to Ladakh, wife to Arunachal

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Thyagraj Stadium.

Highlights IAS officer who used to walk dog in the Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi has been transferred

MHA issued the transfer order of the bureaucrat and his wife

According to media reports, the bureaucrat used to walk dog in the stadium

IAS officer who used to walk dog in the Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi has been transferred to Ladakh, for misusing facilities at the sports complex.

Taking action after media reports surfaced that the bureaucrat used to walk dog in the stadium, the MHA issued a transfer order.

"Hours after a news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga, MHA has transferred both the AGMUT cadre IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar & Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi respectively," the MHA order said.

Image Source : MHA MHA's transfer order for a bureaucrat for misusing Thyagraj Stadium complex.

The direction comes following a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could walk his dog at the facility.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that Kejriwal has directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm.

Tagging the report, Sisodia said in a tweet, "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite (night). CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm."

