Mamata Banerjee declares war against Governor Dhankar: Bengal to make CM chancellor for all state varsities

West Bengal state cabinet on will introduce a bill to appoint Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of all state government universities in the state, replacing the Governor, said state Education Minister Bratya Basu.

He said that the state cabinet gave its nod to the proposal during the day. "Today, the state cabinet gave its consent to the proposal to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities in place of the governor. This proposal will soon be introduced as a bill in the assembly," Basu said.

The governor is at present the chancellor of the state-run universities.

