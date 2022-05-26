Thursday, May 26, 2022
     
  4. Mamata Banerjee declares war against Governor Dhankar: Bengal to make CM chancellor for all state varsities

Mamata Banerjee declares war against Governor Dhankar: Bengal to make CM chancellor for all state varsities

The decision has been approved by the state cabinet. It will be brought to the assembly and will subsequently be made an act.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
Kolkata Updated on: May 26, 2022 17:36 IST
West bengal, mamata banerjee, jagdeep dhankar, chancellor of state universities, cm mamata banerjee
Image Source : PTI/FILE

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal state cabinet on will introduce a bill to appoint Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of all state government universities in the state, replacing the Governor, said state Education Minister Bratya Basu. 

He said that the state cabinet gave its nod to the proposal during the day. "Today, the state cabinet gave its consent to the proposal to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities in place of the governor. This proposal will soon be introduced as a bill in the assembly," Basu said.

The governor is at present the chancellor of the state-run universities.

Also Read | Continued post poll violence in unabated fury will put humanity to shame: Dhankar tells Mamata

 

