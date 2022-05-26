Navjot Singh Sidhu's '7-meal exotic diet chart' in jail | DETAILS INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). 1988 road rage case: Navjot Singh Sidhu's '7-meal exotic diet chart' in jail | Know DETAILS.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's 7-meal diet chart in jail: After accepting the recommendations and suggestions of the board of doctors for former Punjab Congress Chief (PCC) Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) directed the jail authorities to implement the diet plan for the cricketer-turned-politician, said reports.

Sidhu had earlier moved an application before the court of Patiala chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Friday, the day he surrendered in the 34-year-old case, seeking permission for a special diet to be made available to him from home given his health complications. The court of CJM Amit Malhan had ordered the constitution of a board of doctors at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala to examine Sidhu and submit a report.

The panel comprising dietician Dr Ramanjit Kaur, Dr Ashish Kumar Bhagat, a professor in the department of medicine, and Dr Saurabh Sharma, assistant professor in the cardiology department, has prescribed a diet chart recommending seven meals a day for the cricketer-turned-politician based on his health condition.

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu, who is currently lodged in the Patiala Central Jail, serving a year-long sentence in a 1988 road rage case involving a man’s death.

On Monday (May 23), Sidhu was taken to the Government Rajindra Hospital under heavy security, for a medical checkup, following the court orders on his request for a special diet in the jail.

Sidhu's 'special diet' in jail | Details

1. Early morning - Rosemary tea (1 cup), half a glass of white petha juice, ash gourd or coconut juice.

2. Breakfast - Lactose-free milk (1cup), one tablespoon of flax seeds, chia seeds, sunflower or melon seeds, 5-6 almonds, 1 walnut and 2 pecan nuts.

3. Brunch/ Mid-morning meal - One glass of beetroot or ghia (bottle gourd) or cucumber or mausami (sweet lemon) or Tulsi & Mint leaves or amla (gooseberry) or celery leaves or fresh haldi (turmeric) or carrot or aloe vera juice. Alternatively, Sidhu can have one fruit from among watermelon, melon, kiwi, strawberry, guava, apple, and wood apple. He can also opt for sprouted black chana (25 gm) plus green gram dal (25gm) plus kheera (cucumber)/tomato/half lemon/avocado.

4. Lunch - One chappati of 30 gm comprising sorghum, singhara and ragi flour in equal quantity with one bowl each of seasonal green vegetable and of cucumber and ghia raita or one bowl of beet root raita, a green salad bowl of cucumber, tomato, kakri, lettuce leaves and half lemon) and one glass of lassi.

5. Evening - A cup of 100 ml tea with low fat milk and no sugar and 25 gm of paneer slice or 25 gm Tofu with half lemon.

6. Dinner - A bowl of mixed vegetable and dal soup/black chana soup with a 200 gm bowl sprinkled with black pepper powder and consisting of sauteed vegetables (carrot, beans, broccoli, mushroom, bell pepper).

7. Bed-time - A cup of Chamomile tea and one tablespoon Psyllium husk with half glass warm water.

Some other health recommendations for Navjot Singh Sidhu

Drink 10-12 glasses of water per day; avoid processed foods; avoid saturated fats (desi ghee, butter, white butter); use olive oil, rice bran oil, mustard oil or cold-pressed mustard or sunflower oils; do not sprinkle table salt on any salad; use iodized salt in small quantity; and exercise everyday for at least 30-45 minutes. Congress leader had chronic deep vein thrombosis (DVT). However, he is currently asymptomatic for the disease.

The board has also recommended Sidhu to take an oral anticoagulation tablet (blood thinner). Besides, fibro scan, a non-invasive test that helps assess the health of the liver, showed significant fat (Grade II-III) in the liver with the suggestion of cirrhosis. The doctors have also suggested Sidhu to continue folic acid and Vitamin B12 supplements. In addition, Sidhu has been asked to take Vitamin E.

Sidhu needs to be on an oral lifelong anti-coagulant. He should continue on folic acid and vitamin B-12 supplements. Sidhu should reduce weight and opt for high fibre, low carbohydrate and a low-fat diet.

The 58-year-old Congress leader suffers from medical conditions like embolism and has a liver ailment. In 2015, Sidhu had also undergone treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at a hospital in Delhi. DVT is caused by a blood clot in a deep vein which hinders the normal blood flow.

The panel of doctors observed that Sidhu has “history of Pulmonary Embolism in 2009 requiring hospitalization (no record available) and a history of lower limb DVT (deep vein thrombosis) in 2016 while on warfarin (poor compliance). The report noted that it's currently asymptomatic.

The panel diagnosed “pulmonary embolism and left leg DVT (old); Hyperhomocysteinimia (a condition where there is greater than 15 micromol/L of homocysteine [a type of amino acid the human body uses to make proteins in the blood]); non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and obesity.

