India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Pitch Report, how will surface in Indore play?

The stage is set for the third of five T20Is of the ongoing series between India and the West Indies. The two sides will meet at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 11th, and both will look to deliver their best in hopes of taking the series lead.

It is interesting to note that the series began with the Indian team registering a brilliant win in the first T20I. The two sides met in Lucknow for the first T20I, with the Windies posting a total of 171 runs in the first innings of the game. It was thanks to a century by Shreyas Iyer that helped India win the game.

Furthermore, the second T20I of the series was held at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, and with the Indian team coming in to bat first, the side managed to post a mammoth total of 249 in the first innings of the game. However, Shai Hope’s unmatched consistency and his century helped the West Indies win the game and level the series.

With the third T20I around the corner, it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top and how the pitch would fare in the clash.

Holkar International Stadium pitch report

The surface at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore is one that is preferred by the batters. Over the years, the stadium in Indore has been known to amass huge totals, and the same could be the case as India takes on the West Indies in the third T20I. Opting to bat first after winning the toss could be a wise decision, and the side batting first should look to post a big total on the board.

Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Amir Jangoo, Quentin Sampson.

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