Gangster Ilyas Bachkana accused of kidnapping builder arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch

Mumbai Crime Branch arrested gangster Ilyas Bachkana on Friday evening near the dumping ground located in Govandi area of ​​Mumbai. Ilyas Bachkana had kidnapped a builder named Hifjul Rahman and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore. When the money was not received, accused Ilyas beat Rehman badly. Sources said that Rehman has been rescued by Crime Branch officials and admitted to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Accused who came in a red car kidnapped

According to reports, on November 23, around 11:30 pm, three unknown people kidnapped Rehman (builder) from Byculla area of ​​Mumbai. Sources said that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore from the builder's family. When Rehman was near Mazgaon Circle in Byculla area, the kidnapping accused came in a red Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car and kidnapped builder Rehman. It is being said that both of them had an old dispute regarding money transactions. Due to this, accused Ilyas Bachakana had kidnapped Rehman.

Son complained to the police

Based on the statement of Rehman's son Aaqib Ansari, the police have registered a case against the unknown kidnapper under sections 364A, 384 and 120B of IPC and have started an investigation. Now the team of Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Ilyas Bachkana, a gangster-type criminal in this case. The accused has been arrested from Govandi area. At present, the accused is being interrogated.