Mumbai’s air quality declines to ‘Poor’ category, BMC issues guidelines

Image Source : PTI City skyline covered by smog, in Mumbai

Mumbai’s air quality declined to fall in the ‘Poor’ quality on Monday (November 6) with AQI at 271. Vile Parle recorded AQI at 220, Chembur at 247, Colaba at 227, Worli at 238, Deonar at 280 and BKC at 239. According to officials, one of the reasons behind the decline in the air quality is dust arising from the construction of bridges and metro flyovers in Mumbai. At present, the construction work is underway at 6,000 places in the city. The BMC is mulling purchasing anti-smog gun in view of increasing pollution.

Guidelines issued

According to officials, it will be mandatory to surround the places of buildings under construction with 35 feet high sheets.

“Instructions were given to all the construction sites to install sprinklers and smog gun systems within a month. On 50 to 60 roads of the city, micro spraying is being done with smog guns from 3 am to 6 am,” officials said.

A walker on Marine Drive said that he has stopped walking in the morning due to pollution. He said that after a short walk, he starts feeling short of breath these days due to pollution. Most people cited increasing construction as the reason for this.

New Delhi is another city which is witnessing a deteriorated air quality for the last one week. The city is covered with a thick layer of smog with AQI falling under the ‘Severe’ category.

