Gopal Rai writes to Centre as Delhi gasps for breath due to air pollution | DETAILS

Delhi air pollution: As Delhi gasps for breath out of persistent deteriorating air quality, Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday (November 4) wrote to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav urging him to effectively ban the entry of vehicles that do not comply with BS4 norms from neighbouring states into the city and also debar the entry of such vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR). Delhi woke up to yet another day of air quality falling under the ‘Severe’ category.

In a letter to the Union Minister, Gopal Rai, Delhi’s Environment Minister also urged to convene an emergency meeting of all environment ministers of neighbouring states. This comes after Delhi crossed 500 AQI as the Indira Gandhi International Airport witnessed an AQI at 571 while Dhirpur saw 542 AQI this morning. Noida was none different as the AQI reached the ‘Severe’ category at 576 AQI. Sector 116 recorded 426 AQI while Sector 62 saw 428 AQI.

What Rai said?

"Looking at the rise in the level of pollution in the last two days, construction has been banned in Delhi from yesterday. Today there has been an improvement in the level of pollution as compared to yesterday. The situation is still serious. I am writing a letter to the Central Government saying that the Union Environment Minister should call an emergency meeting of the Environment Ministers of all five states immediately. Because the orders of CAQM are not being implemented in the states. Rules are being made, and CAQM is giving directions, but in the whole NCR, rules are being violated. This is the problem of the whole of North India," the Delhi Minister wrote in the letter.

Delhi’s deteriorating situation

The thick layer of toxic cover in the national capital has forced the young and elderly to stick indoors. The toxic air has triggered health concerns for the people.

In this regard, BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles were banned in Delhi yesterday.

(With ANI inputs)

