Mira Road clash: Security stepped up in Thane after stone pelted on religious procession, 13 arrested

Mira Road clash: Security was stepped up in the Mira Road area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, in the Thane district on Tuesday (January 23) after two violent incidents occurred within a span of 24 hours on Sunday and Monday. The first incident took place at around 10.30 pm on Sunday when a clash broke out between members of two communities during a vehicle rally in the Thane district. The second incident took place on Monday evening when a procession, which was being carried out on the occasion of Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya, was pelted with stones by miscreants.

Various processionists and policemen providing security to the march sustained injuries in the stone pelting incident in the Mira Road area, officials said.

In the Sunday incident, the stone pelting incident was reported from the Naya Nagar police station limits, where the group clash took place during a rally comprising cars and other vehicles and taken out on the eve of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, according to an official at the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

Fadnavis warns of strict action

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister of the state, said that 13 people were arrested in connection with the Mira road incident and warned that such actions will not be tolerated in the state.

“13 people have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place in Mira Road. This type of action will not be tolerated... CCTV footage and others are being investigated in the matter. Strict action will be taken against the accused. The government will also take strict action against illegally built factories and illegal encroachments,” he said.

Security stepped up in the area

Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed in Mira Road. Water cannon has also been deployed in the area. Besides the local police, additional police forces from Mumbai Police, Palghar Police, Thane Rural and GRP have been sent to Mira Road area. RAF, MSF and SRPF have also been deployed.

Fadnavis said that there will be zero tolerance against those who attempt to take law into their own hands.

A number of relatives of these 13 persons protested in front of Naya Nagar police station and Congress leader Muzaffar Hussain was seen soothing frayed tempers.

