Maharashtra weather: Schools closed in Mumbai, other districts tomorrow amid heavy rainfall alert

Maharashtra weather UPDATE : All government and private schools in Mumbai will remain closed tomorrow (July 20) due to heavy rainfall. According to IMD prediction, some areas of Mumbai are likely to witness heavy showers tomorrow. An orange alert has also been issued for parts of Mumbai on Thursday.

"In view of the continuous rains in Mumbai, considering the safety of the students, the Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for tomorrow, 20th July, for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools (Nursery to Class 12) of all management in the Mumbai Metropolis," said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The State Disaster Management Authority declared a holiday for schools in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts on July 20 due to heavy to very heavy rain predictions.

The schools and colleges will be closed in Palghar and Gadchiroli districts on July 20 (Thursday) amid heavy rainfall alert. The Collector of Palghar district has declared a holiday for all the educational institutions in the district tomorrow in view of the heavy showers.

He has advised citizens to avoid going out of the house if it is not necessary.

Gadchiroli District Collector Sanjay Meena has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district tomorrow (20th July) in view of heavy rainfall.

Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase announced that all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed tomorrow in the wake of heavy rain.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has advised the local administration in Mumbai and nearby areas to shut the schools after a proper examination of the rain alert situation.

CM orders early closure of govt offices:

As heavy rains affected the local train services and road traffic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday afternoon ordered that government offices in Mumbai and the neighbouring region should be closed early so that employees get more time to reach home.

Mumbai and neighbouring areas have been receiving heavy rainfall for the last two days.

The downpour affected the vehicular movement as well as the local train services- mainly on central and harbour lines- which are used by lakhs of people to reach home.

The Central Railway’s suburban train services on the Kalyan-Badlapur stretch in Maharashtra’s Thane district, adjoining Mumbai, were restored after seven hours on Wednesday, officials said.

Services on the Kalyan-Kasara route were up and running after nearly three hours.

Suburban train services restored:

Services between Badlapur and Ambarnath were stopped at 11.05 hours due to waterlogging which disrupted the movement of trains from Kalyan to Karjat. Mumbai and Thane district received heavy downpours on Wednesday. Point failures between Kalyan and Kasara prompted railway officials to stop the services on the stretch at around 2.40 pm.

The disruptions caused inconvenience to thousands of commuters. Since trains crawled or stood still on tracks, several commuters were seen walking on rail lines to reach the nearest station.

According to Rajnish Kumar Goyal, divisional manager of Central Railway’s Mumbai division, the Ambarnath-Badlapur stretch, which is part of the Kalyan-Karjat section, was opened for traffic around 6 pm.

He said that the Down (Karjat-bound) line was restored first followed by the Up line (CSMT-bound) about half an hour later.

