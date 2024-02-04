‘If BJP wins again in Lok Sabha polls, there will be no Republic Day next year': Uddhav Thackeray

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (February 4) claimed that if the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power at the Centre again in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, there will be “no Republic Day next year”. His remarks came while addressing a public rally at Sawantwadi in the Sindhudurg district. "If the BJP wins again in the Lok Sabha polls (due in a few months), there will be no Republic Day next year," he claimed.

Thackeray said that he was not opposed to any individual but was against lies and dictatorship.

“The country does not need a government with absolute majority but a regime of the INDIA bloc, an alliance formed by various opposition parties, which will take everyone along,” he said.

Thackeray attacks PM Modi

Thackeray said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making frequent trips to Maharashtra and he takes away something from the state to Gujarat every time he visits the state.

"Every time he comes, he takes away something from the state to Gujarat. The Navy Day was celebrated on the Konkan coast in Sindhudurg. The PM came here and then I hear that the submarine tourism project which I cleared when I was the chief minister is being shifted to Gujarat," he claimed.

Notably, the state government has clarified there is no such plan to shift the project.

"Every time the PM comes here he takes away something. He did not come here when the region suffered two cyclones - Tauktae and Nisarg. He gave no financial assistance," Thackeray claimed. "Do we need such a PM?" he asked the gathering.

Thackeray slams BJP over firing incident

Thackeray also lashed out at the Maharashtra government over the firing incident by the BJP MLA and claimed that “gang war” has broken out in the Eknath Shinde administration in the state and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should understand that the state BJP unit has “weakened” due to the induction of various leaders by breaking other parties.

Thackeray’s remarks came two days after a BJP MLA allegedly opened fire on a local Shiv Sena leader (Shinde camp) at a police station in Ulhasnagar area of Thane district.

The MLA, identified as Ganpat Gaikwad (56), has been arrested.

Shiv Sena's Kalyan unit chief Mahesh Gaikwad (40), who was attacked, was in a critical condition.

Thackeray attacks BJP

The Shiv Sena UBT chief said the previous Shiv Sena-BJP government in the 1990s had broken the back of underworld gangs in Mumbai.

"But now, in the present government, a gang war has broken out. The third gang is neck deep in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam and hence has no time to raise its head," Thackeray alleged without naming any ally in the Eknath Shinde-led government.

“PM Modi should understand that the state BJP unit has weakened due to the trend of breaking other parties and the induction of leaders into its fold,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray takes toll workers to task after vehicles get stuck at toll post | VIDEO

ALSO READ | 'Lord Ram not property of single party': Uddhav Thackeray targets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde