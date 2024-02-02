Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray takes toll workers to task after vehicles get stuck at toll post | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday (February 2) reprimanded the toll employees after vehicles were stuck in a long traffic jam witnessed at Thane-Mulund toll post at around 7 pm. The incident took place while Thackeray, along with party leaders Bala Nandgaonkar and Nitin Sardesai, was returning from Nashik to Mumbai. Stuck in the long traffic jam at the toll post, the MNS chief got down from the car and reprimanded the employees.

He asked the MNS workers to clear the jam.

Earlier on January 7, Raj Thackeray himself stood at the Kolhapur toll post and cleared the long traffic jam.