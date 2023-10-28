Maharashtra: Two arrested for robbing and killing 57-year-old woman in Palghar, one absconding

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The two men were arrested on Thursday.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing and killing a 57-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Palghar district, according to an official on Saturday. The woman's body was found abandoned in a field.

The accused have been identified as the 21-year-old Rajesh Bijire Sonar and the 30-year-old Karan Man Singh for the murder, which took place in June. These two persons were arrested on Thursday, while another accused is absconding, said Balaseheb Patil, district superintendent of police Palghar Rural.

The victim was identified as Padma Bahadursingh Bik, who was found strangled to death on June 6. As per the official, the police zeroed in on the suspects on the basis of intelligence and technical information.

The accused had robbed the woman of her jewellery and killed her, said the official. They have been booked under Sections 302 and 397, for murder and robbery respectively, and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, while a probe has been launched.

(with PTI inputs)