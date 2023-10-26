Maharashtra: 10, including six students dead, in two separate road accidents in Beed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bus accident in Beed

Ten people, including six students were killed and several injured in two separate road accidents that took place in Beed, Maharashtra in the wee hours on Thursday.

In the first accident, at least six people died and several got injured after a bus carrying 45 to 50 passengers met an accident, while in the second incident, four people lost their lives after an ambulance collided with a truck.

Four dead in ambulance accident

While taking a patient from Dhamangaon in Ashti taluka to Ahmednagar, an ambulance and a truck collided at Dhaulavadgaon in which a doctor - 38-year-old Dr Rajesh Zinjurke from Sangvi Patan and ambulance driver Bharat Lokhande from Dhamangaon and 2 others died on the spot. The injured were taken to the local hospital. There were five people in the ambulance.

Six people lose their lives in bus accident

A bus of Sagar Travels coming from Mumbai to Beed met a fatal accident as the driver lost control of the vehicle. The accident happened when the driver tried to take a turn at Ashta Harinarayan. The visual showed the bus was damaged badly on one side.

