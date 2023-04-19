Maharashtra: 3 arrested after posters describing gangsters Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf as martyrs put up in Beed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra posters of gangster Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf put in Beed

At least three people have been arrested poster of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, terming them martyrs, was put up in Beed. Cases have also been registered under sections 293, 294 and 153 IPC after Vishwa Hindu Parishad lodged a police complaint over posters.

The posters, put up by Mousin Bhaiya Mitra Mandal, was immediately taken down after it came to police's notice.

Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night when police personnel were escorting them to a hospital in the Shahganj police station area in Prayagraj for a checkup.

Meanwhile, five police personnel were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in connection with the killing of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, a senior officer said on Wednesday. Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh was among those suspended. The remaining are a sub-inspector and three constables.