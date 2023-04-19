Wednesday, April 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra: 3 arrested after posters describing gangsters Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf as martyrs put up in Beed

Maharashtra: 3 arrested after posters describing gangsters Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf as martyrs put up in Beed

Cases have also been registered under sections 293, 294 and 153 IPC after Vishwa Hindu Parishad lodged a police complaint over a posters

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Beed Updated on: April 19, 2023 15:45 IST
Maharashtra posters of gangster Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf put
Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra posters of gangster Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf put in Beed

At least three people have been arrested poster of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, terming them martyrs, was put up in Beed. Cases have also been registered under sections 293, 294 and 153 IPC after Vishwa Hindu Parishad lodged a police complaint over posters.

The posters, put up by Mousin Bhaiya Mitra Mandal, was immediately taken down after it came to police's notice.

Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night when police personnel were escorting them to a hospital in the Shahganj police station area in Prayagraj for a checkup.

Meanwhile, five police personnel were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in connection with the killing of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, a senior officer said on Wednesday. Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh was among those suspended. The remaining are a sub-inspector and three constables.

Related Stories
OPINION | ATIQ-ASHRAF KILLINGS: WHO IS THE CONSPIRATOR?

OPINION | ATIQ-ASHRAF KILLINGS: WHO IS THE CONSPIRATOR?

Uttar Pradesh: Atiq Ahmed's son threatens builder, asks for Rs 1 crore; audio goes viral

Uttar Pradesh: Atiq Ahmed's son threatens builder, asks for Rs 1 crore; audio goes viral

Guddu Muslim was expert in making bombs, used to prepare explosive on moving bike: Atiq Ahmed's kin

Guddu Muslim was expert in making bombs, used to prepare explosive on moving bike: Atiq Ahmed's kin

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Top News

Related Maharashtra News

Latest News