Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal receives death threat, probe launched

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra Minister and NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal received death threat on Friday (February 9), the police said. An unknown person sent a letter to his office in Nashik informing him about a contract to kill him. It was claimed in the letter that this contract has been given to five people for Rs 50 lakh. His supporters have demanded additional security for him.

The local police is investigating the letter and is also looking into whether there is a need to provide additional security.

Image Source : INDIA TVThreat letter to Chhagan Bhujbal

Bhujbal in December last year also made a sensational claim in the assembly, saying there is a police input that he may be 'shot dead' and revealed he has been receiving abuses and threats since the past two months amid the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal claims to getting death threats, govt says, 'looking into matter'