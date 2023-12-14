Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal claims to getting death threats, govt says, 'looking into matter'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday made a sensational claim in the assembly, saying there is a police input that he may be 'shot dead' and revealed he has been receiving abuses and threats since the past two months amid the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation. The food and civil supplies minister, who is vociferously opposing inclusion of the Marathas under the OBC category for reservation in jobs and education, claimed while speaking in the lower house of the legislature, which is currently having its winter session in Nagpur, during a discussion on the quota issue.

Reacting to the claim, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant assured that necessary action will be taken on the issue. Samant said, "The safety of the members of the House and people outside the house is the responsibility of the government. Our Home department will take the necessary action after talking to Chhagan Bhujbal as this government is ready to provide safety to everyone...The CM will reply on the Maratha Reservation as soon as possible."

Attempt to paint him "anti-Maratha"

Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, had said attempts are being made to paint him as "anti-Maratha" and create an image that he is opposed to reservation for the influential community, which is false. "Give them (Marathas) separate reservation but stop this mob rule," Bhujbal stated.

The minister asserted he is being targeted despite the fact his position is similar to the stand taken by all political parties that reservation should not be given to the Maratha community under the OBC category.

'Targets activist Manoj Jarange'

The cabinet minister also targeted activist Manoj Jarange, spearheading the latest agitation round demanding reservation for the Marathas. "Manoj Jarange says he will take care of Bhujbal. Indirect threats are being issued. Then suddenly my police security was enhanced. When I enquired about the reasons, I was told there was an input from above (intelligence agencies). There is a police report that I may be shot dead... so my security has been increased," Bhujbal asserted. The minister claimed he has been receiving abuses over the phone and threats from people allegedly from the Maratha community on a daily basis and that he had filed a police complaints but there was no action.

