Maharashtra MLA Bacchu Kadu protests outside Sachin Tendulkar's house for promoting online gaming

Follow us on Image Source : BACCHU KADU (TWITTER) Maharashtra MLA Bacchu Kadu

Sachin Tendulkar online game ad : Maharashtra’s ruling ally Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) leader Omprakash Babarao alias Bacchu Kadu today (August 31) led a noisy protest in Mumbai outside the home of legendary cricketer Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar and slammed him for endorsing online gaming in an advertisement.

Bacchu Kadu, along with scores of supporters landed outside Tendulkar’s home carrying posters, banners, shouted slogans blasting the master-blaster and called upon him to stop promoting such immoral activities within 15 days that could impact the young generations.

Later, Kadu and at least a dozen of his activists were whisked off from there and detained by the Bandra Police even as other supporters staged a sit-in demonstration outside the police station.

The PJP MLA said that if Tendulkar had not been conferred the Bharat Ratna, they would not have targeted him, adding that money should precede national interest.

“If he wants to earn Rs 300-crore by promoting such things, then he should return the Bharat Ratna forthwith,” demanded Kadu outside the Tendulkar home.

A few days ago, he had shot off a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the issue and even demanded that the country’s top honour Bharat Ratna should be taken back if he continued to promote unethical activities like online gaming.

Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra MLA Bacchu Kadu protests against Sachin Tendulkar for promoting online gaming

A former minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Kadu had also warned Tendulkar of legal action if he did not stop appearing in the online gaming ads forthwith. After there was no response from Shinde, Kadu and his workers swooped down to the Tendulkar bungalow for a protest today.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma chases Sachin Tendulkar's feat; Virat looks to surpass MS Dhoni's record