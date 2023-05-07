Maharashtra: Minor detained for derogatory post about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on social media

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Maharashtra: Minor in Thane detained for derogatory post about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on social media.

Maharashtra news: A minor was detained by the police in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on social media, an official said on Sunday (May 7). Based on a complaint, a case under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the IPC was registered, the official from Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi said.

The complainant, who is an autorickshaw driver, alleged that he came across a post by the minor accused on Instagram on Friday, which contained derogatory remarks and images of Shivaji Maharaj, he said. The complainant claimed that the remarks had hurt the sentiments of citizens who revered the warrior king, he said.

The minor accused was detained by the police on Saturday (May 6), he said, adding that further probe is underway.

