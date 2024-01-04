Maharashtra government appoints Rashmi Shukla as Director General of Police

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla.

The Maharashtra government has named Rashmi Shukla, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as the new Director General of Police (DGP). Shukla assumes the role following the retirement of her batchmate, Rajnish Seth, who took charge as the chairman of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) as per an October announcement.

Shukla, formerly on central deputation leading Sashastra Seema Bal, served as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) before her current appointment. In her tenure within the state police, she held key positions such as Pune police commissioner and head of the State Intelligence Department (SID) during the BJP-led government's term under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Amid the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's ascendancy in 2019, concerns arose over Shukla's perceived closeness to the BJP. In 2020, she was transferred from her role as State Intelligence Commissioner (SID) to Civil Defence, a non-executive position.

During the MVA rule, Shukla faced accusations in three FIRs related to the alleged illegal interception of calls of MVA leaders and the leak of SID data to then Opposition leader Fadnavis. Two of the FIRs were quashed by the Bombay High Court. The third, transferred to the CBI after the Fadnavis government came to power, was closed last month following the court's approval of the CBI's closure report.

Despite controversies, Shukla's appointment as DGP, a position she will hold until her retirement in June 2024, has been widely anticipated. BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar initially congratulated her in October when Seth's transfer was announced, though he later deleted the post as her appointment had not been officially declared then.

Also read | 'I express regret...': NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on 'Lord Ram was non-vegetarian' comment