Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Balasaheb Thackeray memorial, offers him a floral tribute

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hours after the Election Commission's historic order visited Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial in Mumbai and offered him a floral tribute. Election Commission on Friday ordered that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the party symbol 'Bow and Arrow' will be retained by the Eknath-led faction. His faction welcomed the order of the EC by felicitating his leader and danced and burst crackers.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on EC's decision

After making a remarkable gesture to mark his victory over the party's recognition, Eknath Shinde claimed that his faction is taking forward the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. 'All of this has happened with the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray. We established the Govt with his blessings and we are taking forward his ideology. That is why we welcome this order by the EC: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde,' a tweet from ANI reads.

Shinde changed his Twitter display picture

Soon after the EC's order made it to the headlines, Shinde made some prominent changes to his Twitter account. He updated his Twitter display photo and puts up Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol as the picture.

Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the order of the Election Commission and congratulated Shinde saying "I heartily congratulate Chief Minister Eknathrao Shinde, who is fighting for Hindutva and truth, following the thoughts of Hindu Heart Emperor Balasaheb Thackeray, and all the Shiv Sainiks of the state for getting the name Shiv Sena Party and the symbol of the bow."

Uddhav Thackeray on EC's decision

However, the opposition bashed the decision of the Election Commission. Condemning the EC's order, Uddhav Thackeray said, 'I had said that ECI shouldn't give decision before SC verdict. If party's existence is decided based on number of MLAs & MPs, any capitalist can purchase MLA, MP & become CM.'

'We will surely go to the Supreme Court against this EC order. We are sure that the SC will set aside this order and that the 16 MLAs will be disqualified by SC,' he further said.

