Eknath Shinde faction is now 'real' Shiv Sena; EC entitles 'bow and arrow' poll symbol

In a blow to Uddhav Thackeray, Election Commission on Friday recognised Eknath Shinde led-faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it.

EC also observed that the undemocratic norms of the original Constitution of Shiv Sena, which was not accepted by the Commission in 1999 have been brought back in a surreptitious manner further making the party akin to a fiefdom.

Speaking about the Commission's decision, Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde said, "this is victory of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology."

Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Shinde and said "I heartily congratulate Chief Minister Eknathrao Shinde, who is fighting for Hindutva and truth, following the thoughts of Hindu Heart Emperor Balasaheb Thackeray, and all the Shiv Sainiks of the state for getting the name Shiv Sena Party and the symbol of the bow."

Condemning the EC's decision, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction's spokesperson, Anand Dubey said, "The order is what we had suspected. We had been saying that we don't trust the EC. When matter is sub-judice before SC and no final decision has been taken, this haste by EC shows it works as a BJP agent under Central Govt. We condemn this."

Uddhav Thackeray-led faction Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut bashed EC's decision and said, "Such a decision was expected; don’t have faith in Election Commission."

