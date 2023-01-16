Shiv Sena like story in making in Bihar? BJP MP hints at growing unrest in JD-U

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Nitish Kumar is under attack since he derserted BJP

Bharatiya Janta Party MP Pradeep Kumar Singh on Monday claimed Nitish Kumar-led Janta Dal (United) ruling party in Bihar may witness "Shiv Sena-like fate" amid growing unrest among party members.

"Whatever happened in Maharashtra after MLAs and MPs lost faith in the government, in the same way in Bihar too law makers are losing faith in Nitish Kumar. In the coming times, all his MLAs and MPs will leave him and join BJP," claimed Singh.

"Nitish Kumar declared that Tejashwi Yadav will be next Bihar chief minister. None of his MLAs and MPs will accept Tejashwi as CM on Nitish's saying. He has gone to the wrong party and is with the wrong people. The consequence of it will be that all his lawmakers will leave him," he added.

Earlier in December, Nitish Kumar declared that his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will lead the Mahagathbandhan in 2025 assembly elections. At Nalanda, his home town, he announced Tejashwi as his successor in government too.

BJP slams Nitish

Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar backstabbed the BJP to join hands with RJD and Congress, in order to fulfil his prime ministerial ambitions.

Asserting that the BJP will form a government with full majority in the state, Shah alleged that Kumar does not have any ideology, so he gave up socialism in favour of caste-based politics.

"Nitish-ji, you did the same thing in 2014. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the people of Bihar will rout this Mahagathbandhan. BJP will form a government with full majority after the 2025 assembly polls," Shah claimed at his party's rally in Purnea.

"We believe in politics of service and development, instead of selfishness and power. Wanting to become prime minister, Nitish Kumar backstabbed, and is now sitting in the lap of RJD and Congress," he added.

He said the Bihar chief minister has only one ideology -- "my chair should remain intact". Shah, who is on his two-day visit to Seemanchal region of Bihar, is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with MPs, MLAs and leaders of different cells of the party.

It is his first visit to Bihar after the political upheaval last month robbed the BJP of power in the state.

